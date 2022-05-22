Bobrovsky will start Sunday's Game 3 in Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After dropping the first two games of the series at home while allowing six goals on 64 combined shots, Bobrovsky will look to backstop the Panthers to a Game 3 victory on enemy ice. Florida went 24-11-6 on the road this season, but it's sure to be in tough in front of a raucous Amalie Arena crowd Sunday. In eight postseason appearances thus far, Bobrovsky has posted a 2.86 GAA and .906 save percentage.