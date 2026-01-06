Bobrovsky will guard the road goal against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 19 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers at the Winter Classic, with the final goal being an empty-netter. He has a 17-10-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 28 outings this season. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 3.34 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.