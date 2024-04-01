Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Monday against the Maple Leafs, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Detroit. The victory snapped his five-game winless skid. In 53 appearances this season, he has supplied a 33-16-3 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Toronto sits third in the league this campaign with 3.62 goals per contest.