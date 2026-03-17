Bobrovsky will guard the road goal against the Canucks on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky has won his last two outings while stopping 58 of the 60 shots he has faced. He has a 24-19-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 45 appearances. Vancouver ranks 31st in the league with 2.52 goals per game this season.