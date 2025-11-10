Bobrovsky will defend the road net against the Golden Knights on Monday, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings. He has a 7-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Vegas is tied for 12th in the league with 3.29 goals per game this campaign.