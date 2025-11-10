default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bobrovsky will defend the road net against the Golden Knights on Monday, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings. He has a 7-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Vegas is tied for 12th in the league with 3.29 goals per game this campaign.

More News