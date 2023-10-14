Bobrovsky will defend the road net Saturday against Winnipeg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky made 19 saves in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota to begin the 2023-24 campaign. In 50 appearances last season, the 35-year-old netminder posted a 24-20-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .901 save percentage.
