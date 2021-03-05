Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Predators.
Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Nashville, allowing four goals on 35 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will try to pick up his eighth victory of the season in a rematch with the same Predators squad Saturday afternoon.
