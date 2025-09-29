Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Monday's preseason game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will defend the home crease in Monday's preseason game against the Hurricanes, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
After winning a second consecutive Stanley Cup last year, Bobrovsky will continue to serve as the Panthers' No. 1 netminder during his age-37 season. He made 54 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, going 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .906 save percentage.
