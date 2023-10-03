Bobrovsky will guard the road net Thursday, Oct. 12 against Minnesota in Florida's regular-season opener, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

In order to prepare for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Bobrovsky is slated to play in two of Florida's final three exhibition games this week. Last season, he posted a 24-20-3 record with one shutout, a 3.07 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 50 appearances.