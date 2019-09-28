Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting preseason finale
Bobrovsky is slated to start in goal in Saturday's preseason finale against Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky was pretty shaky in his last preseason appearance Thursday against the Lightning, surrendering four goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The Russian netminder will look to fare better against the same opponent while shaking off any remaining offseason rust Saturday.
