Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting road clash

Bobrovsky led his team out for warmups, signalling he'll start Thursday's clash in Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 31-year-old has struggled in his past five starts, going 3-2-0 along with a 4.02 GAA and .880 save percentage in that span. Luckily for Bobrovsky, he'll draw a great matchup against a Senators' offense that ranks 22nd in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.78).