Bobrovsky will defend the road crease versus Carolina in Game 2 on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

"I'm not taking him out," coach Paul Maurice said Friday. Bobrovsky was sensational Thursday, turning aside 63 shots in Game 1's 3-2 quadruple overtime win. He has given up only two goals in each of his last six playoff games -- winning five.Bobrovsky is 8-1 in the playoffs, giving up only 29 goals on 395 shots.