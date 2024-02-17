Bobrovsky will guard the road net Saturday versus Tampa Bay, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky has stopped 146 of 154 shots during his five-game winning streak. Through 39 games this season, he has earned a 26-10-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Lightning rank seventh in the league this campaign with 3.44 goals per contest.
