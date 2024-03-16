Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky will be backed up by Evan Cormier as Anthony Stolarz is out of action with an undisclosed injury. Bobrovsky has not given up more than three goals in any of his last 14 games and heads into action Saturday with a 32-13-2 record. His 2.32 GAA and .918 save percentage are his best since the 2016-17 campaign. Bobrovsky was strong in his only matchup with Tampa Bay earlier this season -- stopping 27 shots in a 3-2 win Dec. 27.