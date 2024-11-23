Share Video

Bobrovsky will guard the home net Saturday against the Avalanche, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Bobrovsky has been up-and-down of late -- he's allowed nine goals on 80 shots in his last three starts. Overall, the veteran netminder is 9-4-1 with an .893 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season.

