Bobrovsky will guard the home net Saturday against the Avalanche, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Bobrovsky has been up-and-down of late -- he's allowed nine goals on 80 shots in his last three starts. Overall, the veteran netminder is 9-4-1 with an .893 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season.
