Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Bobrovsky will make his third straight start, allowing three goals on 39 shots in a pair of victories over Chicago and Philadelphia to start the season. The Senators scored five times in their opening game of the season in Tampa Bay on Thursday.
