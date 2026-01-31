Bobrovsky will defend the home goal versus Winnipeg on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has been sharing the net with Daniil Tarasov over the last eight games and Saturday is Bobrovsky's turn again. The 37-year-old veteran is 20-15-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .874 save percentage. The Jets are 22nd in NHL scoring, generating 2.89 goals per game.