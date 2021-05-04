Bobrovsky (rest) will patrol the crease for Saturday's game against the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky received a day off to rest Monday but will be back between the pipes Saturday. The 32-year-old is 18-8-2 with a .904 save percentage and 2.97 GAA in 30 appearances this season. He's 2-2-0 with a .854 save percentage against the lethal Lightning offense this season.