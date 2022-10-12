Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Islanders, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky racked up wins as Florida's No. 1 netminder in 2021-22, going 39-7-3 while posting a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 54 appearances. He'll try to pick up his first victory of the 2022-23 campaign in a road matchup with an Islanders team that averaged 2.79 goals per game last season, 23rd in the NHL.