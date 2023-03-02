Bobrovsky will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Predators, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Bobrovsky has alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, giving up 14 goals in that span. He'll catch a bit of a break Thursday against a Predators team that has been heavily involved in selling off assets ahead of the trade deadline. This should be a favorable matchup for the 34-year-old.