Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus LA on Thursday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky is off to a great start this season, going 20-9-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage, after a lackluster 2022-23 campaign, where he was 24-20-3 with a 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage. Bobrovsky is on a six-game winning streak and will face the Kings, who started the season 13-1-1 on the road, but are 0-2-1 in their last three away games.