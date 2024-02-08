Bobrovsky will defend the home crease Thursday versus Washington, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky has given up only four goals on 70 shots in his last two games. He should be well-rested as has had a lengthy break -- last playing Jan. 26 -- with Anthony Stolarz picking up the last two starts. Bobrovsky is having a terrific season, as he is 23-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Capitals are averaging 2.38 goals per game, 30th in the NHL.
