Bobrovsky will guard the visiting crease in Ottawa on Thursday.

Bobrovsky was pulled after two periods Monday, as he allowed five goals on 16 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs. Bobrovsky is having an outstanding season -- not withstanding the bad outing in Toronto -- as he is 33-17-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Senators have found the back of the net 238 times, 15th in the NHL.