Bobrovsky will guard the home net against Detroit on Thursday.

Bobrovsky will replace Spencer Knight, who is out of action with a non-COVID illness. Bobrovsky came on in relief of Knight on Tuesday, stopping 14 of 15 shots in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. Bobrovsky is 4-6-1 with a 3.72 GAA and an .880 save percentage. He will face the Red Wings, who are third in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of the Panthers, who are in fifth.