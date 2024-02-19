Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Ottawa, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has stopped 174 of 184 shots during his six-game winning spree. He has a 27-10-2 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 40 outings. Ottawa is tied for ninth in the league this season with 3.35 goals per contest.