Bobrovsky will be in the crease for Tuesday's road game against Chicago.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay last Friday. He has a 2-1-1 record this season, surrendering 11 goals on 131 shots. Bobrovsky turned aside 59 of 61 shots from the Blackhawks last season en route to a mark of 2-0-0.