Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Wednesday versus Ducks

Bobrovsky led the Panthers onto the ice for warmups, indicating he'll start Wednesday's road game against in Anaheim, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Bobrovsky has a 1-4-1 record with a 3.69 GAA and an .888 save percentage over his last six games. A meeting with the Ducks could benefit him -- they average 2.62 goals per game at home, which ranks 29th in the league. Bobrovsky's one win over this rough stretch was in his last game, so he'll be looking to build momentum.