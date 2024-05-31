Bobrovsky made 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win against New York in Game 5.

Bobrovsky was his usual self between the pipes Thursday, helping the Panthers inch closer to advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals. The 35-year-old has allowed two goals or less in nine of his last 10 appearances. With Florida rarely allowing more than 30 shots on goal during this playoff run, Bobrovsky has been able to perform at an extremely high level. Florida has also consistently been able to provide Bobrovsky with offensive support -- they've scored less than two goals only three times this postseason and have not been shutout. Bobrovsky is 11-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 16 postseason appearances.