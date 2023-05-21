Bobrovsky stopped 37 of 38 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Bobrovsky held his own pretty well in a challenging first period, allowing just a goal to Jalen Chatfield. The Panthers tied it in the second and Matthew Tkachuk netted another game-winner early in overtime to give Bobrovsky his ninth win in 12 playoff contests. He's allowed just 13 goals on 277 shots over seven games since the start of the second round. The 34-year-old will likely continue to start as the Eastern Conference Finals shift to Florida for Game 3 on Monday.