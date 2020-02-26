Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stellar in road win

Bobrovsky saved 37 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Only a shorthanded Brad Richardson goal beat Bobrovsky, who put on a vintage performance in the win. The Russian improved to 23-18-5 with a 3.24 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 48 appearances. The 31-year-old will likely see a large majority of the starts as the Panthers battle for a playoff position down the stretch.