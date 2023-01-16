Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.

Alex Tuch ruined his shutout bid midway through the third period, but otherwise Bobrovsky was sharp en route to his fourth win in his last five starts, and his 12th of the season. It was also the first time the 34-year-old had allowed fewer than two goals since he blanked the Blue Jackets over a month ago, and despite his recent victories, Bobrovsky still carries a 3.19 GAA and .899 save percentage on the season.