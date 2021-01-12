Bobrovsky (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Luckily for Bobrovsky, the Panthers' first game won't take place until Sunday, as Florida's first two contests of the season against the Stars have been postponed following a COVID-19 breakout in Dallas' lockerr oom, but it's still disconcerting that he has yet to take the ice more than a week after training camp got underway. If Bob's forced to miss game action, Chris Driedger will step in as the Panthers' No. 1 netminder with Samuel Montembeault serving as his backup.