Bobrovsky (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus LA on Friday.
Bobrovsky was injured Jan. 19 versus Montreal and has missed the last three games. He is 12-13-2 with a 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage this season. The Panthers could decide to sit him again Saturday against Boston as their next game will occur nine days later versus the Lightning.
