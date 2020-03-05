Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Still sidelined Thursday
Bobrovsky (lower body) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Bruins, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky will retain the day-to-day label but will cede backup duties to Samuel Motebeault and starting duties to Chris Driedger on Thursday. More information surrounding his status for Saturday's contest versus the Canadiens should surface in the coming days.
