Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stopping pucks against Chicago
Bobrovsky will tend the home twine against Chicago on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky's performances have been up and down lately, as he's marked below an .880 save percentage twice in the last five games but also finished above a .970 mark twice as well. He's been rocky all year and is a high-risk fantasy play as a result, but the Blackhawks have been inconsistent as well and rank 14th with 3.06 goals per road contest.
