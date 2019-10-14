Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stopping pucks Monday afternoon
Bobrovsky will face off against the Devils in Monday's road game, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
It has been a rocky start for the $10-million man, but Bobrovsky has a favorable game matchup against the Devils on tap. The Devils have just nine goals in five games this season, and they're still seeking their first victory. Furthermore, Bobrovsky has enjoyed plenty of success against the Devils in his career with a 16-5-1 record and .929 save percentage.
