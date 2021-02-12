Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Bobrovsky surrendered a pair of Brayden Point power-play tallies, but the defending champs otherwise mustered surprisingly few opportunities against Bob. After a disappointing maiden campaign in the sunshine state, Bobrovsky's starting to play up to his massive contract, with a 5-0-1 record for what appears to be a much improved Panthers team.