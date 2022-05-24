Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 25 shots in Monday's 2-0 season-ending loss to the Lightning.

Bobrovsky did his part to keep the Panthers alive, stopping 24 of 25 shots, but the offense couldn't crack Andrei Vasilevskiy on the other end as they fell 2-0. Bobrovsky finishes the postseason with a .911 save percentage, allowing three goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts.