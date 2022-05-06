Bobrovsky allowed one goal on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Washington.
Bobrovsky was solid Thursday, allowing just a power-play goal in the second period. The 33-year-old netminder improves to 14-24 in postseason play with a .901 save percentage. Bobrovsky will likely be back in net Saturday for Game 3 in Washington.
