Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.
Bobrovsky was solid but the Panthers' offense couldn't crack Andrei Vasilevskiy on the other end as they now face a 2-0 series deficit. Bobrovsky has a .906 save percentage with a 2.86 GAA in the playoffs. The veteran netminder will look to earn a win Sunday as the series shifts to Tampa Bay.
