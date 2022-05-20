Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Bobrovsky was solid but the Panthers' offense couldn't crack Andrei Vasilevskiy on the other end as they now face a 2-0 series deficit. Bobrovsky has a .906 save percentage with a 2.86 GAA in the playoffs. The veteran netminder will look to earn a win Sunday as the series shifts to Tampa Bay.