Bobrovsky made 28 saves on 29 total attempts in Monday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Bobrovsky kept Florida's net tidy until the third period when Brayden Point scored Tampa's lone goal. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky is up to a 26-13-2 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Florida's top netminder is on a three-game winning streak and has allowed just four goals in that span. He is tied for fourth in the league with 26 goalie wins. With the Panthers trading away goaltender Spencer Knight and acquiring Seth Jones on the blue line, Bobrovsky has an elite situation in Florida to produce in fantasy. If he can continue this momentum, he should challenge to finish as a top-5 fantasy goaltender this season.