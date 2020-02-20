Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 35 pucks in win
Bobrovsky allowed one goal on 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Bobrovsky was kept busy by the Ducks, but the Russian picked up his second consecutive win. He improved to 22-17-5 with a 3.25 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 46 games. The Panthers are back in action Thursday -- Samuel Montembeault may get the second half of the back-to-back in Los Angeles.
