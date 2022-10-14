Bobrovsky denied the Islanders' early pressure as the Panthers earned a 3-1 victory Thursday.

Bobrovsky, who made 16 first-period saves, kept the Islanders' offense in check Thursday and earned the season-opening victory. Bobrovsky is coming off a strong season, matching Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy with an NHL-high 39 wins. He also guided the Panthers (122 points) to the President's Trophy last season.