Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Strong performance in Edmonton

Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

He made some big saves during a scoreless first period, including stoning Leon Draisaitl on a partial breakaway, before the Panthers broke things open with three goals in the second. Bobrovsky is now 3-0-3 over his last six starts, but on the season his 3.65 GAA and .874 save percentage leave a lot to be desired.