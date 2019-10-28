Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Strong performance in Edmonton
Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
He made some big saves during a scoreless first period, including stoning Leon Draisaitl on a partial breakaway, before the Panthers broke things open with three goals in the second. Bobrovsky is now 3-0-3 over his last six starts, but on the season his 3.65 GAA and .874 save percentage leave a lot to be desired.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Oilers•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Falls to Flames•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Calgary•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stymies Pens for third win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.