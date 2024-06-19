Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Bobrovsky has been torched for nine goals on just 39 shots over the last two games, taking consecutive losses to follow up a six-game winning streak. Early in the series, the 35-year-old was generating Conn Smythe buzz, but that has faded with his recent struggles. Bobrovsky is 15-7 with a 2.35 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 23 playoff outings, though it's likely head coach Paul Maurice sticks with the veteran goalie heading into Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday.