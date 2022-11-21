Bobrovsky saved 18 of 23 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Bobrovsky has surrendered at least three goals in nine of his first 11 starts. That gives him a 4-5-1 record, 3.62 GAA and .888 save percentage this season. By contrast, Florida's Spencer Knight has posted a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage in nine contests. Unless Bobrovsky starts turning his season around, the Panthers are likely to lean increasingly on Knight.