Bobrovsky have 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The game was knotted 1-1 until the third period when the Bolts scored three unanswered goals in the third. Brayden Point spun off a defender after taking a quick pass and scored at 3:13. And then Mikhail Sergachev put the puck into an open net after Bobrovsky got tangled up with another Bolt in front of the crease. A challenge was unsuccessful. And then Steven Stamkos scored on a breakaway late in the period when the kitties were pressing. Bobrovsky is now 5-7-1 this season with a 3.55 GAA and .885 save percentage. Spencer Knight is seriously outplaying Bob, so expect the youngster to start to take more of the starts once he's fully healthy from his recent illness.