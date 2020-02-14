Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles continue

Bobrovsky was pulled after the first period Thursday after allowing three goals on nine Philadelphia shots. He took the loss in a 6-2 defeat.

Bob the Goalie is just 0-4-1 in his last five starts. He's been pulled twice in that span. Yikes. You need to use another option in your blue paint until he gets his game together.

