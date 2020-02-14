Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles continue
Bobrovsky was pulled after the first period Thursday after allowing three goals on nine Philadelphia shots. He took the loss in a 6-2 defeat.
Bob the Goalie is just 0-4-1 in his last five starts. He's been pulled twice in that span. Yikes. You need to use another option in your blue paint until he gets his game together.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.