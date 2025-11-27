Bobrovsky made 14 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

The veteran netminder had little chance on any of the pucks that got past him -- two found their way through traffic in front of the net, and two were deflected past Bobrovsky -- but it was still a disappointing result after the Panthers had grabbed an early 2-0 lead. Bobrovsky has given up at least four goals in three of his last four outings, and over nine November starts he's gone 5-4-0 with a shaky 3.43 GAA and .864 save percentage.