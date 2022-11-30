Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Bobrovsky's three-game stint on the bench didn't help him shake his slump. He's now allowed 20 goals over his last five outings, taking a 1-2-0 record in that span. His season numbers aren't much better -- he has a passable 4-6-1 record but a hideous 3.84 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 12 starts. Spencer Knight figures to continue seeing most of the starts at this time, though Bobrovsky's $10 million cap hit will guarantee he's not left out of the rotation for long. The Panthers' road trip continues Thursday in Vancouver.